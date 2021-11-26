Facts

17:04 26.11.2021

Zelensky calls lack of activity in agreements with Russia his mistake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that he should have taken a more active position within the agreements with Russia.

"These are my global mistakes, they exist. And not only. I believe that I needed to act more strongly, despite the fact that it depended and depends on 99% of Russia, but I think I needed to act more strongly from the point of view of our agreements. I should have risked more," Zelensky said at a press marathon in Kyiv on Friday.

"I am sure it is fixable. It is just a matter of solving some [problems] in a sprint way, but there is a solution to problems in a stayer way. I really wanted to sprint and win it, but I moved from the sprint to a longer program," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
