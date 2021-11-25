Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

Ex-mayor of Kyiv Oleksandr Omelchenko died in the 83rd year of life, said President of the Construction Company Liko-Holding, former MP Ihor Lysov.

"Today, Oleksandr Omelchenko has passed away. I offer deep condolences to the family and relatives over the irreparable loss. Eternal memory," Lysov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

As reported, on November 18, acting Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 83-year-old Omelchenko was hospitalized with a significant lesion of the lungs due to the disease of COVID-19.

Omelchenko served as chairman of Kyiv City State Administration from August 1996 to April 20, 2006, from May 30, 1999 to April 14, 2006 he worked as Kyiv city mayor.

At the parliamentary elections of 2007, Omelchenko received a deputy mandate on the list, and from June 2014 he was a deputy of Kyiv City Council.