Facts

16:16 25.11.2021

Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

1 min read
Kyiv ex-mayor Omelchenko dies

Ex-mayor of Kyiv Oleksandr Omelchenko died in the 83rd year of life, said President of the Construction Company Liko-Holding, former MP Ihor Lysov.

"Today, Oleksandr Omelchenko has passed away. I offer deep condolences to the family and relatives over the irreparable loss. Eternal memory," Lysov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

As reported, on November 18, acting Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 83-year-old Omelchenko was hospitalized with a significant lesion of the lungs due to the disease of COVID-19.

Omelchenko served as chairman of Kyiv City State Administration from August 1996 to April 20, 2006, from May 30, 1999 to April 14, 2006 he worked as Kyiv city mayor.

At the parliamentary elections of 2007, Omelchenko received a deputy mandate on the list, and from June 2014 he was a deputy of Kyiv City Council.

Tags: #omelchenko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:27 25.11.2021
Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

Kyiv with Sofia Kyivska enter five most instagrammable places with UNESCO sites - Tkachenko

18:07 19.11.2021
Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

14:49 18.11.2021
British investor Tamaz Somkhishvili sent a notification of a dispute to the Government of Ukraine on the basis of the Agreement between Ukraine and the UK on the reciprocal protection of investments

British investor Tamaz Somkhishvili sent a notification of a dispute to the Government of Ukraine on the basis of the Agreement between Ukraine and the UK on the reciprocal protection of investments

12:07 17.11.2021
Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

17:41 16.11.2021
Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

18:12 08.11.2021
Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

13:46 06.11.2021
Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

Zelensky honors memory of defenders of Kyiv on anniversary of liberation of Kyiv from Nazis

09:56 05.11.2021
Kyiv issues M series bonds for UAH 300 mln

Kyiv issues M series bonds for UAH 300 mln

10:42 04.11.2021
The Supreme Court returns the British investor's case for damages for retrial in the court of appeal

The Supreme Court returns the British investor's case for damages for retrial in the court of appeal

09:54 01.11.2021
Lockdown in Kyiv to act for unvaccinated - Klitschko

Lockdown in Kyiv to act for unvaccinated - Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-occupation forces fire from mortars at positions of Ukrainian border guards near Maryinka checkpoint in Donbas

Ukraine registers 14,325 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

LATEST

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Ukraine reports nearly 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

NSDC calls march of opponents of vaccination Russian trace

Cabinet allocates UAH 34.6 mln to Justice Ministry to ensure convicted persons' rights to healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

Zelensky leads in presidential rating, in second round Razumkov defeats Zelensky

Crimean Prosecutor's Office initiates proceedings on massive illegal detention of Crimean Tatars in Simferopol on Nov 23

Ukrainian govt approves action plan to prevent abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs

Rada to convene in few hours if Russia attacks Ukraine – Korniyenko

Russia-occupation forces fire from mortars at positions of Ukrainian border guards near Maryinka checkpoint in Donbas

Full course of vaccination against COVID-19 received by 10.2 mln Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD