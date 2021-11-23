Leading Israeli companies in the field of irrigation are interested in participating in the reform of Ukraine's water sector, in particular, in the modernization of existing and creation of new irrigation and water supply systems. This was discussed during a meeting between the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy Roman Leshchenko and representatives of three leading Israeli irrigation companies: NaanDanJain Irrigation Ltd, Netafim and Rivulis, the Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel reported at Facebook.

«Representatives of Israeli companies presented their relevant technological solutions and projects, including abroad, and expressed interest in cooperation with Ukraine. Minister Leshchenko informed the Israeli side about the Concept of Reforming the Water Sector of Ukraine and the Strategy for Irrigation and Drainage in Ukraine until 2030, as well as legislative initiatives of our country aimed at stimulating hydraulic land reclamation and irrigation development in Ukraine and attracting investment in the private sector AIC of our state», - the message says.

As a result of this meeting, as well as working visits of Israeli companies to Mykolayiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions on November 23-25, were agreed further steps of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting took place in Kyiv with the participation of Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, leadership of the State Water Agency of Ukraine, Business Rally «Ukraine-Israel», «Ukrainian Agrarian Council», representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Embassy of Israel in Ukraine, business and international financial organizations.

The visit of these companies was initiated by the Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel to discuss the implementation of joint projects in the field of modernization of existing and creation of new irrigation and water supply systems in Ukraine.