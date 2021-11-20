Saakashvili being transported to military hospital in Gori

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was transferred from a prison hospital in Tbilisi to a military hospital in Gori on Friday evening.

Georgian TV channels on Friday evening aired videos showing two mobile intensive care units escorted by police cars. Saakashvili's personal physician Nikoloz Kipshidze is heading for the Gori hospital together with the former president.

The automobile convoy is expected to reach Gori in about an hour.