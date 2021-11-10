Danilov: NSDC discusses Ukraine's 'reasonable' actions for situation with refugees on Belarus-EU countries' border

At a meeting on Wednesday, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) considered the issue of refugees from the Middle East, which are on the border of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania, as a priority, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The algorithm of actions will be reasonable under our legislation, there will be more than enough forces and means. We discussed this issue," Danilov said at a briefing on Wednesday, following the results of the NSDC meeting, answering a question from a journalist.

According to him, this was the first issue considered by the NSDC on Wednesday. "We had preliminary meetings with our intelligence officers, our security forces. We received information. Yesterday a report was made to the president and after that the president decided to hold a meeting today, this issue was number one," the NSDC secretary said.

When asked whether the defense forces would be involved, Danilov said: "Everything that is needed will be involved."

"All relevant departments have received appropriate instructions, which in the near future will be formalized in regulatory documents and all will be sure to comply with them," he said.