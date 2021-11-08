Facts

17:17 08.11.2021

Ocean Mall being prepared for commissioning in early 2022

The Ocean Mall (Kyiv) trade center is being prepared for commissioning in early 2022, the opening is planned in the second quarter of the same year, the director of the Mandarin Plaza group, Oleksandr Chernytsky, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

He avoided answering the question about the new key tenants and resolving the conflict issue of harmonizing the project of the shopping and entertainment center with the so called Tarelka (Plate), which received the status of "a newly discovered monument."

"We are building very actively and hope to surprise everyone with news in the near future after MAPIC (the International Exhibition of the Retail Real Estate Industry in Cannes, France, will be held from November 30 to December 2)," Chernytsky said.

The Ocean Mall trade center is a trade object of the retail resort format. The total area is 300,000 sq m, rental – 110,000 sq m, has a parking lot for 4,000 cars.

Mandarin Plaza, the developer of Lavina Mall, Blockbuster Mall and Ocean Mall (all based in Kyiv), in 2020 received UAH 18.7 million in net loss against UAH 51.1 million in net profit in the previous year.

PrJSC Mandarin Plaza was established in 2000. It is engaged in development activities in the segment of construction and operation of retail and office centers. It realizes, in particular, services for the lease of retail and office premises in the business centers Mandarin Plaza and Parus.

