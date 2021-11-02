Zelensky enacts four NSDC decisions on sanctions – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed four decrees on the imposition of sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved, in particular, in organizing voting in elections to the Russian State Duma and human rights violations on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea peninsula.

Four relevant decrees No.556/2021-559/2021 on the implementation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) decision dated October 15 have been published on the official website of the head of state. They are accompanied by lists of individuals (141 in total) and legal entities (49 in total), in respect of whom the sanctions were imposed.