Investigative experiment confirms non-compliance of combatant craft produced by Kuznya on Rybalsky with customer's requirements – SBI

An investigative experiment has confirmed the discrepancy between combatant craft produced by PrJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky, the requirements of the customer, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) said on Friday.

"The SBI investigators on October 23 and October 28, 2021 conducted investigative experiments with the combatant craft of PrJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky as part of criminal proceedings by conspiracy of officials of the Defense Ministry and the management of private companies to organize the supply of military equipment to army units within 2016 to 2018," the SBI said.

The experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Zeppelin Ukraine LLC were involved in the experiments, that checked the operation of the equipment installed on the combatant craft, as well as specialists from Ukrainian shipbuilding enterprises and other persons.

"Investigative experiments were conducted in compliance with all the rules for the technical operation of ships, without any violations, by the professional crew of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, representatives of PrJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky ignored the invitation to take part in them, and the plant employees tried to discourage," the SBI said.