12:26 21.10.2021

Ukraine expects EU membership perspective – Kuleba

Ukraine is implementing all the reforms necessary for European integration and expects that the European Union will provide it with the prospect of membership, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We are implementing ambitious reforms in increasingly complex circumstances. But any commitment requires a goal. Our key expectation from the EU in this regard is to provide Ukraine with a European perspective. This decision will simply require the EU's political will without institutional commitments, but it will play a very important role," Kuleba said at the IV Forum of Associations in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, firstly, the prospect of EU membership will be a great motivating and transformational force for Ukraine. Kuleba said that no Central European country has achieved success since 1989 without seeing a very clear perspective and promise of EU membership at the end of its transformational path.

"Secondly, it will bring a lot of certainty to our part of Europe. This part of Europe shares European values and believes that it will ultimately be part of the European family. The EU must act proactively and ambitiously to avoid a situation where other forces set foot on this ground," the minister said.

"Thirdly, it will put an end to the Kremlin's senseless attempts to change Ukraine's European choice and convince Ukrainians that the EU does not need them, as it is one of the most pervasive Russian narratives in Ukraine. We must work together to ensure that people maintain faith in the fact that the purpose of membership in Europe is visible," the head of the department said.

Kuleba thanked Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which officially recognized Ukraine's European perspective and agreed in due course to support Ukraine's application for EU membership.

"I am sure that the circle of EU member states that are ready to recognize the reality of Ukraine's European future, and I believe that Moldova and Georgia, will continue to expand," he said.

The Foreign Minister said that Ukraine needs a signal from the EU that its ambitions matter. "We need a clear signal that our ambitions matter, that our European aspirations are welcomed, that our reforms are systemic in the sense that they contribute to the common European rule of law. The purpose of EU membership is embodied in our Constitution, and this process is irreversible. We understand that each next wave of EU enlargement is becoming more demanding and time-consuming," Kuleba said.

Tags: #kuleba #ukraine
