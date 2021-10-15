G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

The ambassadors of the G7 countries on Thursday, October 14, discussed with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the priorities and progress in the field of reforms.

"We welcomed the president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform, and reiterated the responsibility of all stakeholders to form the High Council of Justice Ethics Council without delay," the G7 ambassadors said on Twitter.

The president also discussed with the ambassadors plans to bring corporate governance in state-owned enterprises in line with OECD guidelines, the democratic development of Ukraine, the strengthening of independent anti-corruption institutions, legislation on screening foreign investment and the conflict in Donbas.

As reported, the president met with the G7 ambassadors within his working trip to Zaporizhia.