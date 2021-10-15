Facts

13:22 15.10.2021

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

The ambassadors of the G7 countries on Thursday, October 14, discussed with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the priorities and progress in the field of reforms.

"We welcomed the president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform, and reiterated the responsibility of all stakeholders to form the High Council of Justice Ethics Council without delay," the G7 ambassadors said on Twitter.

The president also discussed with the ambassadors plans to bring corporate governance in state-owned enterprises in line with OECD guidelines, the democratic development of Ukraine, the strengthening of independent anti-corruption institutions, legislation on screening foreign investment and the conflict in Donbas.

As reported, the president met with the G7 ambassadors within his working trip to Zaporizhia.

Tags: #g7 #reforms #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:21 15.10.2021
Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

16:10 14.10.2021
Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

11:31 14.10.2021
Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:36 13.10.2021
Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

18:56 12.10.2021
IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

IMF downgrades estimate of Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3.5%

16:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

14:41 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

13:38 12.10.2021
European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

13:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

13:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held next Thursday – Rada chair

Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

Ukrainian MFA protests over sending of 'humanitarian convoys' by Russia to Donbas across border section not controlled by Kyiv

Some crewmembers of warship damaged on Oct 13 delivered to permanent base, ship towed to Odesa

Ukraine joins Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action as part of IMF and World Bank annual meetings

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD