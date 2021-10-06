Facts

16:50 06.10.2021

Kharkiv joins Green Cities programme

Secretary of Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov and Deputy Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Ukraine Mark Magaletsky signed a memorandum on joining the city of Kharkiv to the Green Cities programme.

"This is a continuation of our very successful work with the city. This is a new area of cooperation. According to the memorandum, we will jointly develop a Green City Action Plan," Magaletsky said after a signing ceremony, which took place within the framework of the international conference "Kharkiv: Development and Investments" on Wednesday.

Magaletsky recalled that the EBRD has experience in implementing projects in Kharkiv, in particular, in the field of transport (purchase of new trolleybuses and construction of new metro stations).

The memorandum provides for a comprehensive analysis of the environmental situation in the city, preparation of an action plan for its improvement and drawing up a list of priority investments.

In turn, Terekhov noted that the signing of the memorandum provides credit resources for the implementation of investment programs.

"We have joined the Green Cities. This will give us the opportunity to access credit resources. We are especially focused on the development of electric transport. These are trolleybuses, and, of course, the subway, and trams. It is very important for us that we work together. I hope that today's signing is another step towards lending, another step towards the accessible new infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv," Terekhov said.

To date, 50 cities in Europe and Asia are members of the Green Cities programme. In Ukraine, Lviv, Kyiv, Mariupol, Kryvy Rih, Dnipro and Khmelnytsky have already joined it.

