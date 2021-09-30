Facts

13:28 30.09.2021

Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

2 min read
Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

Experts of the Venice Commission visited Kyiv to study the provisions of the draft law On the Foundations of State Policy for the Transition Period, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy and Ukraine's representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Andriy Kostin has said.

"The experts of the Venice Commission were on a visit to Ukraine last week. On October 15-16, at the next meeting of the Venice Commission, an expert opinion will be prepared regarding this draft law [on the transitional period]," Kostin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the consideration of the bill at the first reading, most likely, will take place after the conclusions of the Venice Commission.

He also said that the draft law on the transitional period in no way contradicts the law On a special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO.

As reported, on August 4, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law On the Foundations of State Policy for the Transition Period. The document was developed in pursuance of the decree of the President of Ukraine dated June 2, 2021, which put into effect the decision of the National Security Council of Ukraine "On some issues of intensifying the process of peaceful settlement of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions" and describes steps in relation to the temporarily occupied territories after their return to Ukraine.

Earlier, the bill was sent to the Venice Commission for an expert opinion.

Tags: #kostin #venice_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 30.09.2021
Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

18:51 29.09.2021
Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

12:37 25.09.2021
Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

10:34 16.09.2021
Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

14:51 11.09.2021
Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

16:39 10.09.2021
Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

13:09 08.06.2021
Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

12:34 08.06.2021
Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

Venice Commission President urges to accelerate judiciary reforms in Ukraine

16:51 06.05.2021
EU Ambassador hopes Ukraine to implement Venice Commission conclusions on HCJ bill

EU Ambassador hopes Ukraine to implement Venice Commission conclusions on HCJ bill

16:20 29.03.2021
Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

LATEST

Tariffs for heating, hot water not to increase until end of heating season - Zelensky

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

U.S. continuing to examine entities engaged in Nord Stream 2 over their potentially 'sanctionable behavior' - ambassador

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD