Experts of Venice Commission visit Kyiv to study provisions of draft law on transitional period - Kostin

Experts of the Venice Commission visited Kyiv to study the provisions of the draft law On the Foundations of State Policy for the Transition Period, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy and Ukraine's representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Andriy Kostin has said.

"The experts of the Venice Commission were on a visit to Ukraine last week. On October 15-16, at the next meeting of the Venice Commission, an expert opinion will be prepared regarding this draft law [on the transitional period]," Kostin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the consideration of the bill at the first reading, most likely, will take place after the conclusions of the Venice Commission.

He also said that the draft law on the transitional period in no way contradicts the law On a special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO.

As reported, on August 4, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law On the Foundations of State Policy for the Transition Period. The document was developed in pursuance of the decree of the President of Ukraine dated June 2, 2021, which put into effect the decision of the National Security Council of Ukraine "On some issues of intensifying the process of peaceful settlement of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions" and describes steps in relation to the temporarily occupied territories after their return to Ukraine.

Earlier, the bill was sent to the Venice Commission for an expert opinion.