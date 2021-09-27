Facts

12:52 27.09.2021

SBI checking involvement of SPF officials in illegal privatization of Cherkasyoblenergo

1 min read
Field investigators of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are checking the involvement of officials of the State Property Fund (SPF) in the illegal privatization of the country's critical infrastructure, according to a posting on the SBI website on Monday.

At the same time, the bureau does not specify which object is in question, they only indicated that it is located in Cherkasy region.

An informed source told Interfax-Ukraine that the matter concerns PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo.

"It is planned to sell the block of shares of the state-owned enterprise at an auction at a significantly lower price than its market value – about UAH 6 billion. Due to this privatization, the state would also lose at least UAH 180 million of guaranteed profit annually. SPF officials, despite warnings from law enforcement and state authorities, continued preparing the strategic enterprise for the privatization," the SBI said.

During the application of operational and investigative measures, the SBI staff seized documents confirming the illegal activities of representatives of the SPF. The pretrial investigation continues.

Tags: #cherkasyoblenergo #sbi
