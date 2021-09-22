Zelensky, Microsoft President discuss development of electronic voting systems, anti-corruption programs

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Microsoft President Brad Smith the expansion of the corporation's presence in Ukraine.

"We are interested in creating of Azure data center in Ukraine. Also discussed Microsoft's participation in creating e-voting systems, anticorruption programs, cooperation in cybersecurity and countering disinformation," Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the presidential website, during the conversation it was noted that currently one of the best tax and legal regimes for IT companies is being created in Ukraine.

"We are interested in further expanding the presence of Microsoft in Ukraine and deepening cooperation in the context of the digital transformation of our country," Zelensky said.

The interlocutors discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and Microsoft Corporation and implement joint projects, paying special attention to building infrastructure for cloud services in Ukraine.

Zelensky invited the president of Microsoft to visit Ukraine at a convenient time for him.