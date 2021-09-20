Facts

09:26 20.09.2021

Ukraine registers 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 565 recoveries and 44 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 2,265 new cases of COVID-19 (including 275 children and 22 medical workers) over the past day, September 20, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 1,255 persons were hospitalized, 44 died, and 565 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,350,646 coronavirus infections, including 2,231,417 recoveries and 54,919 deaths.

