Education Ministry explains work of educational institutions from Sept 20, 2021

The Ministry of Education and Science told how educational institutions will work from September 20, 2021.

"In the event of the introduction of a yellow level of epidemic danger, education seekers are allowed to educational institutions provided that at least 80% of employees of the educational institution have a document confirming receipt of a full course of vaccination or an international, domestic or foreign certificate," the press service of the Ministry of Education said.

In the case of the introduction of a "red" level of epidemic danger, education seekers are allowed to educational institutions only if 100% of employees have a document confirming a full course of vaccination, or international, domestic or foreign COVID-certificate.

It is specified that the certificate can confirm: vaccination against COVID-19 with one dose of two-dose vaccine (yellow certificates), vaccination against COVID-19 with a full course of single-dose or two-dose vaccine (green certificates), negative test result by polymerase chain reaction.

The validity of COVID-certificates confirming vaccination against COVID-19 with one dose of vaccine (yellow certificates) from the date of dose administration will be 120 days, two doses (green certificate) - 365 days.

The COVID certificate confirming a negative polymerase chain reaction test will be valid for 72 hours. The recovery certificate from COVID-19 will be valid for 180 days.

COVID certificates will have color marks exclusively in digital format, they do not need to be printed on paper of the corresponding color.

The validity of the certificate must be confirmed using the Unified State Web Portal of electronic services, in particular using the mobile application Diia.