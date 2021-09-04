Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of the day, one violation of the ceasefire has been recorded in the Donbas, as a result of which a serviceman was gravely wounded, the press center of the JFO headquarters has reported.

"As of 7:00 am, September 4, the positions of the Ukrainian forces were shelled once. In the direction of Starohnativka, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from small arms. As a result of enemy fire, one member of the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound. After first aid provided he was taken to a medical institution. His condition is grave," the JFO headquarters said.

Over the past day, there have been no combat losses among the Ukrainian defenders. The shelling was recorded near Katerynivka, the enemy used automatic heavy and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.