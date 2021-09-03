Facts

13:28 03.09.2021

Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine is currently unable to legitimize dual citizenship at the legislative level, since in the territories of Donbas and Crimea, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, there is a compulsory Russian passportization of Ukrainian citizens, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He noted that he himself is in favor of dual citizenship and, if it were peaceful time in Ukraine now, the Ukrainian parliament would quickly vote for the introduction of the corresponding law as a priority for the sake of Ukrainians who live all over the world.

"This issue is very complicated precisely because there is a passport issuance [Russian] and some citizens who have other citizenships can get Ukrainian one through this law, and today we must very seriously protect our borders," Zelensky said answering students' questions at the Stanford University.

"You know that the passportization lasted with Russian passports of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea for over 20 years. Now parallel things are happening in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas. About 600,000 Russian passports have been handed over in our Ukrainian territories," the head of the Ukrainian state added.

At the same time, he stressed that the issue remains relevant and is being considered among Ukrainian parliamentarians. "That is, this issue is relevant, but through these difficulties we need to build legislation on dual citizenship. It cannot be universal, but with a unique approach for each community and each individual country," Zelensky added.

