Facts

09:21 01.09.2021

Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and US, Andriy Taran and Lloyd Austin, have signed an intergovernmental agreement on projects in the field of research, development, testing and evaluation.

According to the message posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the signing of the agreement was the result of a fundamental deepening of cooperation between the two countries in scientific-technical and military-technical areas. Thanks to its conclusion, an international legal framework is being built for concluding contracts for the implementation of joint research and development work in the defense sector.

In particular, conditions are being created for the introduction of advanced defense technologies, the start of projects in the field of modernization of weapons and military equipment with the attraction of investments from the American side.

In addition, the provisions of the agreement allow the implementation of measures for testing weapons and military equipment, research work, checking the results and assessing their effectiveness using equipment and technologies that are not available in Ukraine. And Ukrainian research institutions will be able to be involved in the implementation of projects of the American side.

It is also envisaged to promote the products and services of both states on the markets of third countries, taking into account the standards of the NATO member states.

