Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

The European Commission declares its readiness to hold consultations requested by Kyiv due to the further implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, which threatens the security of Ukraine.

The European Commission told Interfax-Ukraine about it on Tuesday. "We are in regular contact with the Ukrainian authorities on many subjects, including energy issues. We look forward to discussing with our Ukrainian counterparts how to best follow-up on their request for consultations. We sent a reply to our Ukrainian counterparts indicating readiness to discuss and pursue ongoing dialogue on energy-related issues," the European Commission said.

However, the European Commission said the EU "continues to attach great importance to Ukraine's energy security." "We remain fully available to discussing any issues of concern for Ukraine," the European Commission said.