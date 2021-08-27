Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in Donbas as a result of three shelling by Russian-led forces on Thursday evening. Since the beginning of the current day, the ceasefire regime has been observed, the press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"Over the past day, on August 26, three violations of the ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded [...] As a result of enemy shelling, one Ukrainian soldier received a gunshot wound. The serviceman is in a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory," the headquarters Facebook page reported on Friday.

It is said that the enemy fired from anti-tank missile systems near Orekhovo. Near Avdiyivka, Russian-led forces fired at JFO positions with 82-caliber mortars. Small arms fire was recorded in Novoluhanske area.

"As of 7:00 am on August 27, no ceasefire violations were recorded," the headquarters said.