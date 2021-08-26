Facts

11:57 26.08.2021

Kuchma about his presidency: There were two important things that I underestimated

The second President of Ukraine (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma named two important points that he underestimated during his tenure as head of state.

"If we take not specific deeds and decisions, but a more general, strategic plan, then there were two important things that I underestimated. The first is the stuffing of our political elite with the remnants of Moscow agents - both direct 'KGB members' and agents of influence ... The second is the potential Ukrainian civil society. It has been ahead of the government for a long time, proving this in the most acute moments of modern history, but for the first time I felt this maturity and this energy during the days of the Maidan," Kuchma said in an interview with the Ukrayinska Pravda ezine.

Tags: #kuchma #presidency
