Five ceasefire violations by Russia-led forces recorded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire five times; since Thursday midnight, no ceasefire violations have been recorded, the press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

In particular, near Novoluhanske, Russian mercenaries twice fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. Near Travneve, the enemy fired from automatic easel grenade launchers. In the direction of Katerynivka, the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired from automatic easel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as from large-caliber machine guns. In addition, in Luhansk region, the passage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type was recorded crossing the disengagement line.

It is noted that there are no combat losses among the Ukrainian military.

"As of 7:00 on August 26, no ceasefire violations have been recorded," the report says.