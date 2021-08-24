Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

MPs adopted at first reading the presidential bill on the great State Emblem of Ukraine (No. 5712). A total of 257 MPs voted for such a decision at an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, not a single vote in support of the bill was given by the European Solidarity, the Opposition Platform - For Life and the Holos factions.

In the Servant of the People, some 213 MPs voted for the bill, in Batkivschyna - 13, the For the Future group gave nine votes, Dovira - 16, non-factional MPs - six votes.

According to the bill, developed in accordance with the Constitution, the great coat of arms is the state symbol of Ukraine. Its main element is the sign of the princely state of Volodymyr the Great (the small state emblem of Ukraine) of gold color, placed on a blue five-sided shield with rounded lower lateral corners with a gold border. Above the shield there is an image of the grand-ducal crown of Yaroslav the Wise and a purple-gold tent in the form of a floral ornament. On the left side, the shield is held by a lion (coat of arms of the Galicia-Volyn principality), on the right - a Cossack warrior with a gun (coat of arms of the Zaporizhian Army). Under the shield there is a ribbon of two equal horizontal stripes of blue and yellow colors, under the ribbon there are two golden spikelets of wheat intertwined with a bunch of purple viburnum with stylized purple-gold leaves.

The draft law provides that the great state emblem must be reproduced on the official symbols of the president, the large state seal of Ukraine, the seals of the president, the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, the facades of the buildings of the presidential residence in Kyiv, the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, Constitutional and Supreme Courts, the parliamentary meeting room, as well as on banknotes by the decision of the National Bank.

At the same time, the great state emblem of Ukraine cannot be used as its own symbolism of state authorities, territorial communities, districts and regions and/or as an element of such symbols.

The bill prohibits the reproduction of images of the large state emblem of Ukraine in the symbols of political parties, public associations, trade unions and their associations, legal entities and individuals. Its image can't be used or imitated in advertising, except for the social protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. It is also not allowed to use the images of the large state emblem in an inverted form or in another way, expressing outrage and disdain for it, as well as to place inscriptions or images on the picture of the large state emblem of Ukraine, regardless of the methods of their application and content.