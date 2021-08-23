EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

The European Union supports Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to return the issue of the Crimea occupation to the international agenda and will continue to provide assistance in the fight against the illegal occupation of the peninsula, Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday that the European Union supports Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to end the illegal occupation of Crimea and return this issue to the international agenda.

He stressed that the Crimea Platform is a test platform for the international community, which works against the outrageous violation of international law by Russia.

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission noted that the EU understands the complexity of the situation of Ukrainians in Crimea. The European Union will continue to support the course of reforms in Ukraine. Without a stable Ukraine there can be no stable Europe, so we will help Ukraine to increase its resistance by increasing the protection of critical infrastructure and combating disinformation, Dombrovskis said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the support of the population, which suffers from the consequences of the Russian aggression, remains a priority.

Let me confirm that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against the illegal occupation and will support this issue on the international agenda, Dombrovskis said.

Also, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission noted that the achievements that Ukraine has been able to make are impressive given the difficult circumstances in which Ukraine found itself.