Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany and France should have a consolidated position on the Donbas peaceful settlement plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday.

"The process of peaceful settlement in Donbas was a priority issue in our talks today. It is important that Ukraine, Germany and France should have a consolidated position on the peaceful settlement plan, which should be based on clusters," Zelensky said.

"The Paris [summit of the leaders of the Normandy format, held in Paris in December 2019] order also remains in place, it has to be implemented," he said.

"We are looking to achieve a stable and lasting ceasefire, exchange of held persons, opening of checkpoints on the side of the temporarily occupied territories, and access to the temporarily occupied territories to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross," he said.

"Ukraine's position on the need to hold a Normandy Four summit remains unchanged, but as long as there is no progress the pressure on Russia should stay and Ukraine would like to see active efforts of the Western partners," he said.