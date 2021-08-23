Facts

11:26 23.08.2021

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

1 min read
Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany and France should have a consolidated position on the Donbas peaceful settlement plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday.

"The process of peaceful settlement in Donbas was a priority issue in our talks today. It is important that Ukraine, Germany and France should have a consolidated position on the peaceful settlement plan, which should be based on clusters," Zelensky said.

"The Paris [summit of the leaders of the Normandy format, held in Paris in December 2019] order also remains in place, it has to be implemented," he said.

"We are looking to achieve a stable and lasting ceasefire, exchange of held persons, opening of checkpoints on the side of the temporarily occupied territories, and access to the temporarily occupied territories to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross," he said.

"Ukraine's position on the need to hold a Normandy Four summit remains unchanged, but as long as there is no progress the pressure on Russia should stay and Ukraine would like to see active efforts of the Western partners," he said.

Tags: #france #ukraine #germany #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:06 23.08.2021
Kurz congratulates Ukraine, Klitschko on Independence Day – Kyiv City State Administration

Kurz congratulates Ukraine, Klitschko on Independence Day – Kyiv City State Administration

13:04 23.08.2021
President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

12:39 23.08.2021
Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

11:56 23.08.2021
Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

11:46 23.08.2021
U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

11:28 23.08.2021
Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

11:08 23.08.2021
Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

11:05 23.08.2021
Ukraine registers 610 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 610 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

13:55 21.08.2021
Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

12:39 21.08.2021
Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

LATEST

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

Moldovan President: Crimea is Ukraine, its annexation is blatant violation of intl law

Lithuania to work to strengthen sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea – President Nauseda

European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

Merkel wants to hold Normandy format summit

Inaugural summit of Crimea Platform starts in Kyiv

Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD