Facts

17:31 18.08.2021

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

2 min read
Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov is convening an extraordinary session on August 24 to consider a bill on the large state emblem of Ukraine, Razumkov's press secretary Olha Tuniy has said.

"Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, in connection with the demand of the President of Ukraine, signed an order to convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – on August 24 at 14:20. During the session, a bill on the large state emblem of Ukraine [No. 5712] will be considered," Tuniy said on Facebook on Wednesday.

She also published a scan of Razumkov's order to convene an extraordinary session on August 24.

As reported, on August 24, the Verkhovna Rada at 13:00 will gather for a solemn session on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Act of Independence of Ukraine.

Another extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament will be held on 23 August. At it, MPs will consider an appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the UN, PACE, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), European Parliament, governments and parliaments of foreign states on strengthening international cooperation within the Crimea Platform in order to counter Russia's aggression.

Tags: #rada #state_emblem
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:21 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

17:56 20.07.2021
MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

14:34 16.07.2021
Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

19:12 15.07.2021
IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

18:57 14.07.2021
Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

11:27 12.07.2021
Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

12:58 02.07.2021
Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

14:40 29.06.2021
Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

14:11 25.06.2021
Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

11:32 15.06.2021
Rada adopts law with amendments to Tax Code on tax amnesty - 243 votes

Rada adopts law with amendments to Tax Code on tax amnesty - 243 votes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Only state can deploy its own vaccine production in Ukraine – opinion

About 50,000 Hasidim expected to arrive in Uman for celebration of Rosh Hashanah – National Police

OSCE SMM detects Grad rocket launchers, tanks in ORDLO, deployed in violation of withdrawal line

Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea sends to ICC evidence of illicit transfer of prisoners from Crimea

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD