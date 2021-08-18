Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov is convening an extraordinary session on August 24 to consider a bill on the large state emblem of Ukraine, Razumkov's press secretary Olha Tuniy has said.

"Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, in connection with the demand of the President of Ukraine, signed an order to convene an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – on August 24 at 14:20. During the session, a bill on the large state emblem of Ukraine [No. 5712] will be considered," Tuniy said on Facebook on Wednesday.

She also published a scan of Razumkov's order to convene an extraordinary session on August 24.

As reported, on August 24, the Verkhovna Rada at 13:00 will gather for a solemn session on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Act of Independence of Ukraine.

Another extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament will be held on 23 August. At it, MPs will consider an appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the UN, PACE, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), European Parliament, governments and parliaments of foreign states on strengthening international cooperation within the Crimea Platform in order to counter Russia's aggression.