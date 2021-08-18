No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

There are no Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals, and they will be evacuated from the country in the same way as all citizens of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There are no servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the National Guard of Ukraine in Afghanistan. These are private individuals who were hired to work in Afghanistan under private contracts," Kuleba said on the air of the 1+1 television channel on Wednesday.

According to him, they are now concentrated on the military base.

"But these are not servicemen. I ask all media to stop reporting this fake that 12 Ukrainian military personnel have been abandoned to their fate. These are private individuals who went there to work, to earn money," the minister said.

He said they will be evacuated according to the same principle as the rest of the citizens of Ukraine.

"We are in touch with them, we are making every effort to get them from that base. This base is not far from Kabul, but since it is a military facility, the Taliban took control of it. But these are not the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but these are citizens Ukraine, and we will help them anyway," Kuleba said.