Procedure for passing state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties simplified

"The National Commission on State Language Standards informs applicants about the simplification of the procedure for passing the state language proficiency exam for performance of official duties," the national commission's press service said.

In particular, the total exam duration has been reduced from 2 hours to 30 minutes; the structure of the examination work has been changed changed: four blocks of the exam have been transformed into two – the written part (29 test tasks) and the oral part (a monologue); the maximum number of points for the exam has been reduced (from 162 to 62 points).

"Reducing the time of the examination session will help increase the throughput of examination centers. Now many more applicants for positions will be able to pass the exam as soon as possible," the commission said.