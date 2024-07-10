Facts

20:46 10.07.2024

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

2 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to reduce the paper load on territorial acquisition centers and centralized printing of agendas, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"The resolution adopted by the government will significantly reduce the paper load on territorial recruitment and social support centers and centralize the process of printing summonses," the ministry said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is noted that now the social support centers will be able to generate agendas using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Personnel and Reservists, which significantly simplifies and speeds up the procedure. In turn, changes to the Procedure for conscripting citizens for military service for mobilization during a special period were initiated by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Previously, social support centers' operators had to manually issue summonses, which took a lot of time and resources. Now this process is becoming centralized: summonses can be generated and printed using the Oberih registry. Also, social support centers operators will be able to sign subpoenas using a qualified electronic signature," the ministry said.

These innovations will make it possible to optimize military registration processes, increasing their efficiency, and also reduce the paper load on the social support centers.

At the same time, the department notes that the method of notifying those liable for military service has not changed: summonses will continue to be served in person or sent by mail.

Tags: #agenda #commission

MORE ABOUT

20:07 19.01.2024
Von der Leyen sees need to ramp up EU defense base amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Von der Leyen sees need to ramp up EU defense base amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine

14:29 15.12.2023
Kuleba: Danube Commission decides to terminate Russia's membership

Kuleba: Danube Commission decides to terminate Russia's membership

19:39 27.11.2023
EU Commission Vice-President about reforms for EU accession: Quality and speed matter

EU Commission Vice-President about reforms for EU accession: Quality and speed matter

20:12 05.06.2023
National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

20:43 01.06.2023
Ukraine heads UNWTO Commission for Europe for first time in history

Ukraine heads UNWTO Commission for Europe for first time in history

15:57 01.06.2023
Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

20:36 19.05.2023
Ukraine preparing to launch program of Intl Commission on Missing Persons

Ukraine preparing to launch program of Intl Commission on Missing Persons

13:20 21.04.2023
Ukrainian businessman donates to European Commission technological solution created by his IT team to eliminate conditions that caused embargo on Ukrainian products

Ukrainian businessman donates to European Commission technological solution created by his IT team to eliminate conditions that caused embargo on Ukrainian products

20:08 03.04.2023
Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

20:51 30.12.2022
Ukraine terminates agreement with DPRK on establishing intergovt commission due to its support for Russia's armed aggression

Ukraine terminates agreement with DPRK on establishing intergovt commission due to its support for Russia's armed aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

LATEST

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

President's Office dpty head: Compensation commission for losses from Russia's aggression to operate until end of 2025

AD
AD
AD
AD