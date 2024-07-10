Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to reduce the paper load on territorial acquisition centers and centralized printing of agendas, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"The resolution adopted by the government will significantly reduce the paper load on territorial recruitment and social support centers and centralize the process of printing summonses," the ministry said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is noted that now the social support centers will be able to generate agendas using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Personnel and Reservists, which significantly simplifies and speeds up the procedure. In turn, changes to the Procedure for conscripting citizens for military service for mobilization during a special period were initiated by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Previously, social support centers' operators had to manually issue summonses, which took a lot of time and resources. Now this process is becoming centralized: summonses can be generated and printed using the Oberih registry. Also, social support centers operators will be able to sign subpoenas using a qualified electronic signature," the ministry said.

These innovations will make it possible to optimize military registration processes, increasing their efficiency, and also reduce the paper load on the social support centers.

At the same time, the department notes that the method of notifying those liable for military service has not changed: summonses will continue to be served in person or sent by mail.