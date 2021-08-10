Facts

11:58 10.08.2021

Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

2 min read
Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova informs that she has appealed to the head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine with a request to promote the observance of the rights of children living in the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), and the prevention of children from being drawn into armed conflict.

"In the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a systematic policy of militarizing children is being pursued. The occupation administrations are re-profiling secondary educational institutions into military and Cossack cadet corps, introducing a component based on the principles of ideological propaganda aimed at forming a stable negative attitude towards Ukraine, as well as imposing certain principles of religion," Denisova said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to her, 33 cadet classes are now functioning in the occupied part of Luhansk region, where subjects of military training and Russian Orthodoxy are intensively studied, and students are required to wear military cadet uniforms.

"Actions of the occupation administration violate the rights of children, enshrined in Article 8 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which provides for the preservation of one's identity, including citizenship, name and family ties, and does not allow unlawful interference, as well as in Article 29 of the Convention, according to which the education of a child must be aimed at preparing a child for a conscious life in a free society in the spirit of understanding, peace and tolerance," Denisova said.

Tags: #unicef #denisova #ordlo #children
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:25 03.08.2021
Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

16:20 16.07.2021
Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

12:34 16.07.2021
Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

09:34 16.07.2021
Denisova calls on UN, OSCE to increase pressure on Russia

Denisova calls on UN, OSCE to increase pressure on Russia

13:35 02.06.2021
Rada intends to ban sale of medicines to children under 14 years old

Rada intends to ban sale of medicines to children under 14 years old

12:52 20.05.2021
Zelensky: Russian passportization of ORDLO residents - first step to Donbas annexation

Zelensky: Russian passportization of ORDLO residents - first step to Donbas annexation

17:28 12.04.2021
UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

17:05 30.03.2021
OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

10:23 23.03.2021
MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

17:45 15.03.2021
Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

LATEST

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

NABU director concerned about pause in competition for head of SAPO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD