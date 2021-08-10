Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova informs that she has appealed to the head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine with a request to promote the observance of the rights of children living in the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), and the prevention of children from being drawn into armed conflict.

"In the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a systematic policy of militarizing children is being pursued. The occupation administrations are re-profiling secondary educational institutions into military and Cossack cadet corps, introducing a component based on the principles of ideological propaganda aimed at forming a stable negative attitude towards Ukraine, as well as imposing certain principles of religion," Denisova said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to her, 33 cadet classes are now functioning in the occupied part of Luhansk region, where subjects of military training and Russian Orthodoxy are intensively studied, and students are required to wear military cadet uniforms.

"Actions of the occupation administration violate the rights of children, enshrined in Article 8 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which provides for the preservation of one's identity, including citizenship, name and family ties, and does not allow unlawful interference, as well as in Article 29 of the Convention, according to which the education of a child must be aimed at preparing a child for a conscious life in a free society in the spirit of understanding, peace and tolerance," Denisova said.