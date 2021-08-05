Facts

16:52 05.08.2021

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

1 min read
In Morshyn (Lviv region), where a pilot project for the widest possible vaccination coverage against COVID-19 is underway (as of August 2, 72.4% of the adult population were vaccinated with one dose, 66% with two doses), there are no registered patients with coronavirus.

According to a report on the website of the Ministry of Health, the last case was recorded on June 20.

"This is a very good result. Vaccines against COVID-19 demonstrate high levels of effectiveness and protection. And this is not only Ukrainian, but also world experience," Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin said.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine, together with local authorities, launched a pilot project to vaccinate the majority of the adult population against COVID-19 in Morshyn on April 16, 2021. Some 90% of all the vaccinated, were vaccinated with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine (CoronaVac), and were also vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccines.

Some 4,239 people live in Morshyn, 800 of them are children under 18 years of age.

Tags: #lviv_region #covid_19 #vaccination
Interfax-Ukraine
