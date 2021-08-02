SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

The Security Service of Ukraine in Ternopil region exposed officials of a construction company who overestimated the cost of work by 15.5% during the reconstruction of the medical treatment building and the construction of a reception department for ATO/JFO participants.

According to the SBU website, according to preliminary estimates, the total amount of damage caused to local budgets is more than UAH 3.3 million.

"In 2017, the utility company announced a tender for the reconstruction of the medical building of the regional narcological dispensary and the completion of the reception department. This was supposed to improve the quality of medical care for demobilized and actual anti-terrorist operation participants." The contractual cost of the works amounted to almost UAH 21 million. During the execution of the order, the officials of the company that won the tender forged the acts of work performed. The dealers made knowingly false information about the volume and cost of work performed," the report said.

Such actions led to the freezing of construction in 2019, and 1/6 of the allocated funds was stolen. State and local budgets received losses of UAH 3.3 million. Abuse by the management of the contracting organization is confirmed by forensic, economic, construction and technical examination.

The owner of the construction company was informed about the suspicion under Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of property by abuse of office) and Part 1 of Article 366 (forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for him is being resolved.