Facts

17:08 02.08.2021

SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

2 min read
SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

The Security Service of Ukraine in Ternopil region exposed officials of a construction company who overestimated the cost of work by 15.5% during the reconstruction of the medical treatment building and the construction of a reception department for ATO/JFO participants.

According to the SBU website, according to preliminary estimates, the total amount of damage caused to local budgets is more than UAH 3.3 million.

"In 2017, the utility company announced a tender for the reconstruction of the medical building of the regional narcological dispensary and the completion of the reception department. This was supposed to improve the quality of medical care for demobilized and actual anti-terrorist operation participants." The contractual cost of the works amounted to almost UAH 21 million. During the execution of the order, the officials of the company that won the tender forged the acts of work performed. The dealers made knowingly false information about the volume and cost of work performed," the report said.

Such actions led to the freezing of construction in 2019, and 1/6 of the allocated funds was stolen. State and local budgets received losses of UAH 3.3 million. Abuse by the management of the contracting organization is confirmed by forensic, economic, construction and technical examination.

The owner of the construction company was informed about the suspicion under Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of property by abuse of office) and Part 1 of Article 366 (forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for him is being resolved.

Tags: #sbu #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:36 31.07.2021
SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

08:50 31.07.2021
NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

09:19 29.07.2021
Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

10:58 27.07.2021
Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

10:27 27.07.2021
No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

13:27 26.07.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at positions of Ukrainian army using heavy artillery, seven soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at positions of Ukrainian army using heavy artillery, seven soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

09:28 26.07.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

14:29 23.07.2021
SBU blocks FSB agent network of law enforcement officers, officials in Kherson region

SBU blocks FSB agent network of law enforcement officers, officials in Kherson region

16:13 20.07.2021
Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

11:23 16.07.2021
U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

Ukraine records 916 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over past 24 hours

LATEST

Kuleba urges to define clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO, EU

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

Over 150 events to be held throughout Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day

Unit of Ukrainian Navy arrives in Romania to participate in intl mine action exercise Dive 2021

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Ukraine will soon be forced to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated citizens – Radutsky

Shevchenko announces completion of contract with Ukraine's national team

Zelensky to present action plan for 30th Ukraine's Independence Day on margins of Ukraine 30 forum

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD