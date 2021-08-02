Over 150 events to be held throughout Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day

More than 150 festive events will be held throughout Ukraine as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of state independence, according to the website of the President of Ukraine.

Festive events will run from August 22 to August 24. All of them will be united by the slogan "You are the only one for me," symbolizing the vision of Ukraine's independence as a dream, which many generations of Ukrainians have been striving to achieve.

On August 22, with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the National Legend of Ukraine award will be presented for outstanding personal services in the formation of independent Ukraine, strengthening its statehood, protecting and serving the Ukrainian people.

On August 23, on the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, in the country's geographical center in Cherkasy region, with the participation of the head of state, a solemn raising of the blue-yellow flag will take place. The celebrations will take place in all regions of the country.

Also on this day, Kyiv will host an inauguration summit of the President's initiative Crimean Platform, where the head of state, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Prime Minister, leaders of the Crimean Tatar people, heads of foreign delegations, and representatives of the Crimean Platform expert network will speak. The event will consist of four panels on topics: policy of non-recognition and sanctions; security challenges; protection of human rights in the temporarily occupied Crimea; and restoration of the rights of the Crimean Tatar people.

In addition, on August 23, the summit of the first ladies and gentlemen "Soft Power in New Reality" will be held, which will be initiated by the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. The event will take place in the National Reserve Sophia Kyivska.

A festive concert is planned for the leaders of states at the National Opera of Ukraine with the participation of legends of opera and ballet.

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, a festive parade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take place on the central street of Kyiv.

On the same day, a concert of Italian singer Andrea Bocelli will take place.

On the evening of August 24, the National Sports Complex Olimpiysky will host the festive show "Independence in our DNA. Independence Day of the Country," in which pop stars, opera and ballet dancers, and a symphony orchestra will take part. The musical performance will end with bright fireworks.