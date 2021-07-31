Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won the women's singles bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the website of the Olympics, Svitolina defeated her opponent, the representative of Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina, following the results of three sets with a score of 6:1, 6:7, 4:6.

This is the fifth medal received by the Ukrainian team. As reported, earlier medals in their disciplines were won by shooters Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk, who became bronze medalists of the Olympics in shooting from a pneumatic pistol from ten meters, epee fencer Ihor Reizlin, judoka Daria Bilodid and swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk, who won bronze in the 800 swim meters freestyle.