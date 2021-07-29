Some 180 experts from 33 countries ready to participate in expert network of Crimean Platform – Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the international charitable organization East Europe Foundation signed a memorandum of cooperation to support the expert network of the Crimean platform, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The subject of the de-occupation of Crimea will unite the largest in the history of Ukraine, a global expert network of analysts and scientists. We already have almost 180 Ukrainian and foreign experts from 33 countries. And these numbers will grow," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The memorandum provides for the establishment by the East Europe Foundation of a separate program that will support research projects of independent analytical centers from many countries of the world and civil society, provide information support to the Crimean platform, support events, conferences, workshops and roundtable talks within its framework.

"The liberation of Crimea is a historical task of the Ukrainian state. For this, in particular, Crimea must be constantly present in the expert and scientific thought of the world ... I am convinced that such a high interest in the network already at the start indicates that experts feel: the Crimean platform is a real mechanism, which will have long-term consequences for Ukraine and the world," the minister said.

The Foreign Ministry explained that the network will bring together representatives of Ukrainian and foreign non-governmental organizations, analytical research centers and human rights defenders who investigate the entire spectrum of problems of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

President of the East Europe Foundation Viktor Liakh emphasized that the Foundation shares the goals and objectives of the Crimean Platform. "I am convinced that the consolidation of the efforts of the state and civil society will contribute to a better awareness of the international community about the real situation in Crimea and effective counteraction to all the negative consequences of the Russian occupation," he said.

The Crimean Platform is a new consultative and coordination format initiated by Ukraine with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea, increasing international pressure on Russia, as well as achieving the main goal - the de-occupation of Crimea and the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty over the peninsula. Officially, the activities of the Crimean Platform will be based on the inaugural summit, which is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2021 in Kyiv.

The presentation of the Crimean Platform expert network took place on June 7. The expert network will bring together representatives of Ukrainian and foreign non-governmental organizations, analytical research centers and human rights activists who are involved in researching the entire spectrum of problems caused by the Russian occupation of Crimea.