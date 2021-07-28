Facts

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Ukraine is changing the rules for crossing the border, in particular, it will oblige those entering from Russia and India to undergo 14-day self-isolation, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

"Unvaccinated foreigners and Ukrainians who arrived from Russia and India will be subject to special control. If they have spent the last seven days in these countries, they will be subject to mandatory self-isolation or observation for 14 days without the possibility of early termination," he said.

"The new Delta coronavirus strain is actively spreading in Europe. A large outbreak is recorded in Russia. We propose new border crossing rules, which will take effect seven days after the official publication, in order to reduce the possibility of the spread of the virus in Ukraine. Also due to these changes, we we will be able to conduct better epidemiological investigations if a carrier is identified," the minister said.

