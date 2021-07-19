Ukraine may introduce self-isolation for 7-14 days for unvaccinated persons entering country

The Health Ministry of Ukraine proposes to oblige all unvaccinated persons entering Ukraine to go through 14 days of self-isolation or 7 days if after this period they receive a negative PCR test, the President's Office has said following the results of a traditional weekly teleconference held on Monday.

"The Ministry of Health proposes to strengthen control when crossing the state border in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in certain regions of the world and Europe, in particular due to the Delta strain," it stressed.

The report says that only Ukrainians under 18 years of age and persons who left the country before this requirement came into force are proposed to be released from this obligation.

In addition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal pointed out the need to create vaccination points at border checkpoints so that everyone can be vaccinated.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that over the past week, for the first time in several months, the number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients increased - up to 3,460, which is 253 more than a week earlier.

As reported, at present, foreigners who arrive in Ukraine (regardless of which country) need to have a negative PCR result or express test conducted no more than 72 hours before crossing the border, or a document confirming that they have received a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included by the WHO on the list of approved for use in emergencies.