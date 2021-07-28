Luxembourg opens entrance for Ukrainians

Luxembourg opens an entrance for Ukrainians in accordance with the recommendations of the EU Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Luxembourg is opening for all types of travel of Ukrainians in accordance with the recommendations of the EU Council. One more EU country, with which we are restoring full validity of visa-free travel," Kuleba said on his Twitter microblog on Tuesday evening.

Kuleba said that before buying tickets, it is necessary to check all the conditions for entering the countries according to the interactive map of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.