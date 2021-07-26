Fourteen EU countries have already opened for tourists from Ukraine – MFA

Fourteen countries of the European Union allowed entry for Ukrainian tourists as part of easing restrictions previously imposed to counter the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

"Country by country, we are returning the full effect of visa-free travel with the EU. Freedom of travel for Ukrainians is among the priorities of the Foreign Ministry," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its Facebook page on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that recently the EU Council has included Ukraine in the recommended list of third countries, for whose citizens it is proposed to abolish temporary restrictions on non-compulsory travel to the European Union.

"According to the recommendation of the EU Council, European countries began to open up one after another for all types of travel of Ukrainians. In less than two weeks, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Spain, Portugal were added to the list. In most countries, you need a certificate of complete vaccination or a fresh negative test for entry," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

The ministry drew attention to the fact that the specific conditions of entry into each individual country may differ. All details, as well as a list of vaccines approved in the country, can be checked on the interactive map of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at: http://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua. Answers to common questions about traveling abroad in 2021 can be found at: https://cutt.ly/8mOax7X