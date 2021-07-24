U.S. Dpty Assistant Secretary of State on sanctions against Kolomoisky: this is not end of story

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the United States George Kent said that the United States ban on the entry of Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky into the country was only the first step that was within the purview of the Department of State.

"There are other possibilities, I am about the Ministry of Finance. That is, this is not the end of this story. And the Federal Bureau of Investigation and our Ministry of Justice also have a question. Last year it became known that there is a case against Kolomoisky. And we will see how it ends. But we know that this is problematic. If everything was not legal with us, this is our business, but if he did the same here, in Ukraine, this is your business," Kent said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He said the Ukrainian former Prime Minister (1996-1997) Pavlo Lazarenko "was prisoned for ten years," and businessman Dmytro Firtash is now in Austria under the threat of extradition to the United States.