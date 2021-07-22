MFA denies United States, Germany agree with Ukraine on package of agreements on Nord Stream 2

The Ukrainian side did not join the negotiations and agreement on the package of agreements between the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Ukrainian side did not join the negotiations and coordination of the package of agreements between the United States and Germany. At the same time, we continue the dialogue with all our partners in the vision of ways to reduce key energy threats from Russia and enhance the energy stability of Ukraine and Central Europe as a whole," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

He said "there is no doubt that the only 'beneficiary' of the crisis in our region is Russia."

"Accordingly, we believe that the United States and Germany should take a responsible attitude towards neutralizing the threats of Nord Stream 2," Nikolenko said.

Earlier in the U.S. Department of State, he said at a briefing that before signing an agreement with Germany on Nord Stream 2, the United States interacted with Ukraine and included its contribution and ideas in this statement.

"We shared details and ideas, including the text of the statement itself, that it remains controversial and delicate," he said.