12:48 21.07.2021

Olympic Games in Tokyo to be broadcasted by UA:PERSHYI TV channel

UA: PERSHYI TV channel will broadcast the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 from July 23 to August 8, the press service of the TV channel reports.

"The broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Games begins at 13:50 and lasts until 18:00. The Ukrainian team at these Olympic Games will be represented by 157 athletes," the message says.

The first competition starts on July 24.

The broadcast of the morning sessions of the competition starts at 3:00 daily, the afternoon sessions starts at 11:00. From 18:30 to 21:00, replays of the morning session are to be broadcast, from 22:00 - reruns of the evening sessions.

