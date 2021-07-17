Facts

13:11 17.07.2021

We remember of MH17 tragedy, believe in bringing those responsible to justice – Zelensky

Ukraine is closely watching the court case on the MH17 plane crash, which continues in the Netherlands, and hopes for the cooperation of the Russian Federation with investigators in this case to find out the truth and bring those responsible to justice, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the anniversary of the tragedy.

"The world and Ukraine remember 298 victims of Malaysian Airlines. Bringing those responsible for the crash to justice is important not only for the relatives of the victims, but also for future generations," the press service of the head of state quoted Zelensky as saying.

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was downed over the Donetsk region on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

The fatalities include 192 Dutch nationals (one of whom also had U.S. citizenship), 44 citizens of Malaysia (including 15 crewmembers), 27 Australians, 12 Indonesians, 10 from the United Kingdom (one of whom also had South African citizenship), four from Germany, four from Belgium, three from the Philippines, one from Canada, and one from New Zealand.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), comprising prosecutors and representatives of other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and Malaysia, and also representatives of Eurojust, was created on August 7, 2014.

The first results of the criminal investigation into the MH-17 crash were presented in the Netherlands on September 28, 2016.

The JIT named Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko as suspects in the MH17 crash on May 19, 2019. All of them were put on the international wanted list. They are charged with the murder of 298 passengers onboard and its crash.

A court in The Hague began hearing the case of the downed flight MH17 in March 2020.

