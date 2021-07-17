Mi-2 helicopter crash kills two people in Mykolaiv region – Emergency Service

Two people died as a result of the fall and catching fire of the Mi-2 helicopter in Mykolaiv region on Saturday morning, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported.

"At 06:08 on July 17, near the village of Zayve, Mykolaiv region, the Mi-2 (Meridian-Avia-Agro) helicopter crashed, followed by a fire, as a result of which two people (the pilot and the pilot's assistant) died," the service said on its website.

At 06:35, the fire was extinguished on an area of 6 square meters.

Eight people and two units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire and unlocking the dead.