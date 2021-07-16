Facts

09:34 16.07.2021

Denisova calls on UN, OSCE to increase pressure on Russia

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova calls on international missions, in particular the UN and the OSCE, to increase pressure on Russia to ensure the rights of Ukrainian citizens to protection and a fair trial in the temporarily annexed Crimea.

"I call on international monitoring missions, in particular the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, to increase pressure on Russia to ensure the rights of our citizens to protection and a fair trial, guaranteed by Article 6 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, rights to legal proceedings in the native language and access to all materials of the proceedings," the statement in Denisova's telegram channel said.

The ombudsman also said that the Sudak court in the temporarily annexed Crimea is considering the case of head of the Sudak regional mejlis Ilver Ametov. He is accused of the storage of ancient artifacts of the Crimean Tatar people and antique weapons under Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons and ammunition).

"The Military Court of Appeal of Vlasikha, Moscow Region, will consider the appeal of the defenders of our citizens in the 'Simferopol case of Akim Bekirov, Seitveli Seitabdiev, Rustem Seitkhalilov, Ruslan Suleymanov, Asan Yanikov' to extend the arrest," the statement said.

Tags: #crimea #denisova #ukrainian_citizens
