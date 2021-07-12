Facts

11:12 12.07.2021

Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

1 min read
Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

A bill on the principles of state policy of the transition period has been sent to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) for an expert opinion, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The Commission received our request, and announced it on its website. The experts are expected to prepare a draft opinion, which will be approved at the next plenary session of the Venice Commission in October 2021. Our bill is the first of a package of legislative initiatives that are aimed at ensuring the de-occupation and safe reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and our citizens who are now forced to live in temporary occupation," the ministry's press service said, citing Reznikov.

The ministry recalls that the bill proposes the distribution of regulation for conflict and post-conflict periods, which will determine an algorithm of state's actions during the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories and their inhabitants, de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territories, including such issues as demilitarization and disarmament, solution of humanitarian problems, and restoration of justice.

Tags: #bill #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 08.07.2021
Zelensky returns bill on resumption of HQCJ work to Rada with proposals

Zelensky returns bill on resumption of HQCJ work to Rada with proposals

08:57 08.07.2021
Reznikov in Brussels briefs NATO countries on current security situation in eastern Ukraine, near occupied Crimea

Reznikov in Brussels briefs NATO countries on current security situation in eastern Ukraine, near occupied Crimea

18:50 01.07.2021
Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

12:50 30.06.2021
Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

11:30 23.06.2021
Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

17:04 03.06.2021
Creation of pan-European Russian-language TV channel with base in Ukraine can become tool to protect Europe from propaganda – Reznikov

Creation of pan-European Russian-language TV channel with base in Ukraine can become tool to protect Europe from propaganda – Reznikov

14:53 03.06.2021
Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

09:56 03.06.2021
Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

18:23 02.06.2021
Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

11:30 24.05.2021
Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

LATEST

Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukraine's Interior Ministry gets fifth helicopter under contract with Airbus Helicopters this year

Sea Breeze-2021 multinational exercise completed

Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

Groysman: there can be no strategic cooperation between Ukraine and China - our interests do not coincide

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD