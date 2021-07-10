Facts

13:12 10.07.2021

Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

2 min read
Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

The Verum Expert private clinic has donated its resources for the work of state mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19, vaccination at the clinic was carried out by a mobile team.

Verum Expert told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, commenting on the information about commercial vaccination in this clinic with the Pfizer vaccine spread by a number of mass media, Verum Expert donated its resources in the form of equipped reception rooms, manipulation rooms, and reserved intensive care facilities in case of patient reactions to the drugs, as well as a call center and reception for the work of the state mobile vaccination team.

"The clinic did not carry out vaccination, which is carried out by a mobile vaccination team and monitors the revaccination process," they noted.

Verum Expert stressed that the participation of the clinic in vaccination against COVID-19 was carried out "on the basis of the state program of vaccination of the population against COVID-19 in Ukraine, the conditions for the vaccination campaign are regulated by the Ministry of Health."

The clinic also noted that the mobile team working in the territory of the clinic carried out vaccinations with Pfizer vaccine, observing all the necessary cold chains during transportation.

In addition, it is noted that the mobile vaccination team vaccinated employees of the medical center and clinic patients who had no contraindications.

"We emphasize once again: our medical institution does not carry out vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccination is carried out by a mobile team of vaccination and revaccination in the territory of the prepared premises. In addition, the clinic prepared for possible complications after vaccination, including a manipulation room and specialists," Verum Expert said.

Tags: #covid_19 #vaccination #clinic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 07.07.2021
About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

16:55 07.07.2021
Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

14:20 06.07.2021
Vacation period, increasing COVID-19 incidence in Europe are external threat to situation with COVID-19 in Ukraine – KSE

Vacation period, increasing COVID-19 incidence in Europe are external threat to situation with COVID-19 in Ukraine – KSE

09:06 06.07.2021
Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

11:11 05.07.2021
Over 24,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine per day - Health Ministry

Over 24,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine per day - Health Ministry

13:24 03.07.2021
Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

10:13 02.07.2021
Ukraine records 696 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,197 people recovered, 33 people died – ministry

Ukraine records 696 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,197 people recovered, 33 people died – ministry

16:31 01.07.2021
Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

13:40 01.07.2021
Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

16:29 25.06.2021
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

LATEST

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukraine's Interior Ministry gets fifth helicopter under contract with Airbus Helicopters this year

Sea Breeze-2021 multinational exercise completed

Groysman: there can be no strategic cooperation between Ukraine and China - our interests do not coincide

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD