Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

The Verum Expert private clinic has donated its resources for the work of state mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19, vaccination at the clinic was carried out by a mobile team.

Verum Expert told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, commenting on the information about commercial vaccination in this clinic with the Pfizer vaccine spread by a number of mass media, Verum Expert donated its resources in the form of equipped reception rooms, manipulation rooms, and reserved intensive care facilities in case of patient reactions to the drugs, as well as a call center and reception for the work of the state mobile vaccination team.

"The clinic did not carry out vaccination, which is carried out by a mobile vaccination team and monitors the revaccination process," they noted.

Verum Expert stressed that the participation of the clinic in vaccination against COVID-19 was carried out "on the basis of the state program of vaccination of the population against COVID-19 in Ukraine, the conditions for the vaccination campaign are regulated by the Ministry of Health."

The clinic also noted that the mobile team working in the territory of the clinic carried out vaccinations with Pfizer vaccine, observing all the necessary cold chains during transportation.

In addition, it is noted that the mobile vaccination team vaccinated employees of the medical center and clinic patients who had no contraindications.

"We emphasize once again: our medical institution does not carry out vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccination is carried out by a mobile team of vaccination and revaccination in the territory of the prepared premises. In addition, the clinic prepared for possible complications after vaccination, including a manipulation room and specialists," Verum Expert said.