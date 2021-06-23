Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

MPs from the Servant of the People faction propose to allow the president to make political and legal decisions for the return to Ukraine of persons who are held or prosecuted or convicted on the territory of the aggressor state (Russian Federation), as well as for the return of such persons from the temporarily occupied territory Ukraine.

According to the parliament's website, corresponding bill No. 5672 "On Amendments and Additions to the Criminal Code of Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada by MPs Mykola Stefanchuk and Ivan Kalaur (Servant of the People faction).

The authors of the bill propose to introduce the concept of "political and legal decision" into Ukrainian legislation.