Facts

11:30 23.06.2021

Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

1 min read
Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

MPs from the Servant of the People faction propose to allow the president to make political and legal decisions for the return to Ukraine of persons who are held or prosecuted or convicted on the territory of the aggressor state (Russian Federation), as well as for the return of such persons from the temporarily occupied territory Ukraine.

According to the parliament's website, corresponding bill No. 5672 "On Amendments and Additions to the Criminal Code of Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada by MPs Mykola Stefanchuk and Ivan Kalaur (Servant of the People faction).

The authors of the bill propose to introduce the concept of "political and legal decision" into Ukrainian legislation.

Tags: #bill
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:53 03.06.2021
Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

09:56 03.06.2021
Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

18:23 02.06.2021
Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

11:30 24.05.2021
Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

Zelensky signs bill no. 2194 on transfer of farmland from state to communal property into law in public

16:58 07.05.2021
Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

12:26 08.04.2021
Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

Bill on urban planning reform to be voted in Rada in May-June – MP Shuliak

16:47 27.01.2021
President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

16:16 29.12.2020
Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

11:36 12.05.2020
Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

LATEST

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea suspends operation until July 15

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

Ukraine and Israel presented each other models of the so-called vaccination passports

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses with Mayor Rishon LeZion prospects for deepening cooperation

Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD