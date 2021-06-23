Facts

10:23 23.06.2021

Vaccination center at IEC in Kyiv to work for four days this week

1 min read
Vaccination center at IEC in Kyiv to work for four days this week

The Center for Mass Vaccination of the Population against Coronavirus, which was created on the basis of the International Exhibition Center in Kyiv (IEC), will work for four days this week, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reports.

"This week, the COVID-19 Vaccination Center, based at the International Exhibition Center, will be open on Thursday and Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 17:30," the message reads.

It is noted that one can sign up for vaccinations using the Diia application and the Helsi.me portal.

Kyiv City State Administration adds that now the city continues to vaccinate teachers, medical and social workers, participants in the environmental protection organization, as well as people 65 years of age and older.

Tags: #vaccination #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:42 23.06.2021
Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

10:22 22.06.2021
Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

17:57 18.06.2021
Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

14:11 17.06.2021
All Kyiv metro stations resume operation as usual

All Kyiv metro stations resume operation as usual

17:45 10.06.2021
Ukraine, Hungary mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates – Kuleba

Ukraine, Hungary mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates – Kuleba

11:20 08.06.2021
Klitschko regards searches at municipal enterprises in Kyiv as political corruption

Klitschko regards searches at municipal enterprises in Kyiv as political corruption

10:49 03.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

14:20 01.06.2021
No conflict between President's Office and Klitschko, but one between Klitschko with himself and Kyiv citizens – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

No conflict between President's Office and Klitschko, but one between Klitschko with himself and Kyiv citizens – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

16:47 31.05.2021
Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

15:49 31.05.2021
Only 32% of education workers sign up for vaccination against COVID-19 - Shkarlet

Only 32% of education workers sign up for vaccination against COVID-19 - Shkarlet

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

LATEST

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea suspends operation until July 15

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

Ukraine and Israel presented each other models of the so-called vaccination passports

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses with Mayor Rishon LeZion prospects for deepening cooperation

Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD